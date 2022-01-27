A lot of teams have been recommended as potential destinations for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But one NFL analyst believes that a popular destination would be “a death sentence” for him.

On Thursday’s edition of First Take, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky declared that the Denver Broncos would be “a death sentence” for Rodgers. He explained that the division is too difficult for Rodgers to find success there, as is the rest of the AFC.

“Going to Denver is a death sentence,” Orlovsky said, via NESN.” “I mean, you’re going into the division with the guy that has been in the last four AFC Championship Games in Patrick Mahomes. You’re going into a division that’s got Justin Herbert in it. You’re going into a conference that’s got a guy that’s playing this weekend in the AFC Championship Game in Joe Burrow. You’re also going into a conference that has a guy who threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns and lost last weekend in Josh Allen and then a guy who won the MVP of the league three years ago in Lamar Jackson.

“So I just think the AFC, because of their young, superstar quarterbacks, if you’re sitting there and you’re Aaron Rodgers going, ‘Where’s the best chance for me to win a Super Bowl?’ It’s not in Denver. It’s more than likely in Green Bay. But I don’t think it’s down to those teams either. I think if Aaron doesn’t want to play in Green Bay, it’s not Denver or nobody.”

If Aaron Rodgers’ goal is to win a Super Bowl then there are certainly easier places to go to than the Denver Broncos. Dan Orlovsky isn’t wrong there.

But if the goal is to simply get out of Green Bay by any means necessary then no team is off limits. The fact that the Broncos are reportedly hiring his offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, bodes well for their chances.

Aaron Rodgers is in complete control over where he goes next. He’s going to do what he thinks is best for him.

Are the Denver Broncos as bad of a choice as Orlovsky thinks it is?