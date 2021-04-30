The Spun

1 Word Used To Describe Aaron Rodgers’ Interest In Broncos

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur discuss a play on the Green Bay Packers sideline.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 15: head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers discusses with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Will Aaron Rodgers be on his way to the Denver Broncos by the end of the night? It certainly appears to be trending that way.

These past few hours have been a whirlwind. Let’s catch you up to speed. Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell Thursday afternoon saying Rodgers officially wants out of Green Bay, and the Packers can’t do much to change his mind.

Insiders have mentioned a few teams as potential landing spots, including the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, and yes, the Denver Broncos. It appears Denver may be making a major push to acquire the 2020-21 NFL MVP.

Why Denver? There’s one big reason: “Freedom.” NFL reporter Josina Anderson is hearing Rodgers’ interest in the Broncos has everything to do with the freedom he’d have under the management of John Elway.

Here’s the latest:

Nothing is finalized yet, but it’s starting to look like Aaron Rodgers could be a member of the Denver Broncos by the end of the night. We’ll see.

Denver’s offense is loaded with play-makers. Plus, Rodgers has to love the fact joining the Broncos means he’d get to work with John Elway.

Denver is also in the AFC. There’s no doubt if the Packers do indeed part ways with the veteran quarterback they’d like for him to land out of the NFC.

The Broncos make sense for Rodgers, who wants both “freedom” and a Super Bowl to end his career.


