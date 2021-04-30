Will Aaron Rodgers be on his way to the Denver Broncos by the end of the night? It certainly appears to be trending that way.

These past few hours have been a whirlwind. Let’s catch you up to speed. Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell Thursday afternoon saying Rodgers officially wants out of Green Bay, and the Packers can’t do much to change his mind.

Insiders have mentioned a few teams as potential landing spots, including the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, and yes, the Denver Broncos. It appears Denver may be making a major push to acquire the 2020-21 NFL MVP.

Why Denver? There’s one big reason: “Freedom.” NFL reporter Josina Anderson is hearing Rodgers’ interest in the Broncos has everything to do with the freedom he’d have under the management of John Elway.

Here’s the latest:

At least regarding Denver, I'm told one of Aaron Rodgers' attractions to the #Broncos has been the sense of 'freedom' he'd feel with the offense with Elway in the building, per source. #Packers clearly have many things to think over. Give in, or not? We'll see how things unfold. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 29, 2021

Nothing is finalized yet, but it’s starting to look like Aaron Rodgers could be a member of the Denver Broncos by the end of the night. We’ll see.

Denver’s offense is loaded with play-makers. Plus, Rodgers has to love the fact joining the Broncos means he’d get to work with John Elway.

Denver is also in the AFC. There’s no doubt if the Packers do indeed part ways with the veteran quarterback they’d like for him to land out of the NFC.

The Broncos make sense for Rodgers, who wants both “freedom” and a Super Bowl to end his career.