Tony Jones, who played 13 seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman and won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos, passed away on Friday at the age of 54.

Jones broke into the NFL with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Western Carolina in 1988. He played eight seasons in Cleveland, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 1994.

Jones spent the 1996 season with the Baltimore Ravens before moving over to the Broncos the following year. From 1997-2000, he started 60 games and helped anchor one of the league’s top offensive lines.

In his first two seasons in Denver, Jones helped the Broncos win back-to-back Super Bowls. He was also a Pro Bowler in 1998.

“We lost a great man,” Jones’ former teammate Rod Smith posted on Instagram yesterday. “Just happened to be a hell of a ball playa. We love you and miss you Bone. One of the Broncos all time best tackles. greatest dresser of ALL-TIME!”

Other former Broncos such as Ed McCaffrey, Mark Schlereth and George Foster also posted tributes to Jones on social media following the news of his passing.

Terribly sad news today, Tony was a great teammate and wonderful man. Always dressed to the nines and always smiling. Lisa and I send love and peace to his family. pic.twitter.com/qfdgvJUS2s — Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) January 22, 2021

Love you my friend! Until we see each other again in heaven RIP. pic.twitter.com/k33oScYBBE — mark schlereth (@markschlereth) January 23, 2021

Broncos brotherhood lost a great one: Tony “T Bone” Jones has passed. I didn’t meet Bone til he was retired, and myself as well. He lived here in Atlanta and it was always good to see and talk to him. Condolences to the family 🙏🏾 🕊 pic.twitter.com/xqTbUZAO65 — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) January 22, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jones family and the Broncos during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Tony.