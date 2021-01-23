The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

2-Time Broncos Super Bowl Champion OL Passes Away At 54

Denver Broncos lineman Tony Jones blocks a member of the San Diego Chargers.8 Oct 2000: Tony Jones #77 of the Denver Broncos pushes Adrian Dingle #90 of the San Diego Chargers at the Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. The Broncos defeated the Chargers 21-7.Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport

Tony Jones, who played 13 seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman and won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos, passed away on Friday at the age of 54.

Jones broke into the NFL with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Western Carolina in 1988. He played eight seasons in Cleveland, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 1994.

Jones spent the 1996 season with the Baltimore Ravens before moving over to the Broncos the following year. From 1997-2000, he started 60 games and helped anchor one of the league’s top offensive lines.

In his first two seasons in Denver, Jones helped the Broncos win back-to-back Super Bowls. He was also a Pro Bowler in 1998.

“We lost a great man,” Jones’ former teammate Rod Smith posted on Instagram yesterday. “Just happened to be a hell of a ball playa. We love you and miss you Bone. One of the Broncos all time best tackles. greatest dresser of ALL-TIME!”

Other former Broncos such as Ed McCaffrey, Mark Schlereth and George Foster also posted tributes to Jones on social media following the news of his passing.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jones family and the Broncos during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Tony.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.