Before the Denver Broncos drafted Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain last night, three teams tried to acquire the No. 9 overall pick, according to a report.

Denver was a potential trade-down candidate ahead of the commencement of the 2021 NFL Draft. It came down to whether or not Surtain was going to be available at pick No. 9.

“‘If Surtain’s there,’ Paton announced in the draft room, ‘we’re taking him.’ With Fangio on one side of him and Elway on the other, the GM smiled once the Panthers put in their card for Horn,” wrote Michael Silver via NFL.com.

While the Broncos were content with taking Surtain, three teams came calling about a trade for the No. 9 pick. GM George Paton listened to the offers, but didn’t receive one enticing enough to make a move.

“Then things got a little hectic: As the Broncos went on the clock, three calls from team executives looking to trade up arriving simultaneously,” Silver continued. “Paton fielded one, farmed off another to vice president of football administration Rich Hurtado and put a third GM on hold. None of the offers was good enough to get him to budge. He countered to each GM before ending the call, imploring each of them to holler back if willing to meet the respective asking price. Then the wait began.”

Denver’s decision to stay put became a whole lot easier once Patrick Surtain was still available.

Had the Carolina Panthers, who took cornerback Jaycee Horn, selected Surtain, it would’ve been interesting to see what the Broncos would’ve done at No. 9.

Fortunately for the Broncos, they got their guy in Surtain. Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft begins this evening at 7 p.m. ET.