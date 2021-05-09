1 Aaron Rodgers Frontrunner Is ‘Monitoring’ The Situation

If Aaron Rodgers does get traded out of Green Bay, there appears to be one most-likely destnation.

The Denver Broncos appear to be the favorite to land the superstar quarterback, with Rodgers rumored to prefer a West Coast destination.

“I think it’s better than 50-50 that it happens, and I can tell you that I know from Rodgers’ camp that Denver is his number one destination,” Benjamin Allbright said. “His preferred destination is the Denver Broncos.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday morning that the Broncos are “monitoring” the situation.

“The Packers are still actively looking for solutions here; they’re trying to keep an open line of communication with Aaron Rodgers and his agent, Dave Dunn. So, no traction in the short term. But many people around the league believe Aaron Rodgers is indeed ‘dug in,’ and there’s a belief by some that he wants to be out West. Denver is a team that’s buzzing in league circles. I was told by a source that Denver is ‘monitoring’ that situation right now. But they’re also coming out of the draft days, and they’re in the team-building mode. They really like Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, so they’re not committed or tied to anything. Talking to people around the league, they say about 60-40 they think that Rodgers is dealt,” he said on SportsCenter.

Colin Cowherd doesn’t love Denver as a destination for Rodgers, though.

“Aaron Rodgers is closer to the Super Bowl in Green Bay this morning than he would be in Denver,” Cowherd said.

Aaron Rodgers would probably beg to differ on that.

Perhaps we’ll get a chance to find out next season.