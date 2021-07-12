Broncos Star Von Miller Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Rumors

For numerous reasons, it seems very unlikely that Aaron Rodgers is going anywhere this year. If he doesn’t play for the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers probably won’t suit up in 2021.

That hasn’t stopped months of rumors about where he may land, whether this offseason or in the future. Dating back to the day of the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos have been the team most frequently connected to Rodgers in any potential trade. Drew Lock has been inconsistent through the start of his NFL season, and while the team added Teddy Bridgewater, he’s not considered the type of player to elevate Denver into AFC West contention.

Superstar pass rusher Von Miller has been with the Broncos since their last Super Bowl era, with Peyton Manning at the helm. When asked about the Rodgers rumors, he took a very diplomatic tack, continuing to support both Lock and Bridgewater.

“What have I heard? First and foremost, I’m comfortable with Drew. I’m comfortable with Teddy,” Miller told 9News ahead of a celebrity softball event. “G.P. (General Manager George Paton) and (president of football operations) John Elway. If A-Rod is out there for us to get him, those are the two guys to have on the job.”

Von Miller says this is Broncos best team in a while. Comfortable with either Drew or Teddy at QB. #9sports pic.twitter.com/wYlr0yuKLQ — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) July 11, 2021

Miller reiterated that he both believes the current front office is the group to woo a huge name like Rodgers, while also developing the players on the current roster.

“John Elway, he’s done a great job of working the big-time guys before—Peyton and DeMarcus (Ware) and Aqib (Talib)—all these other guys. So if there’s a guy to be had, G.P. and John Elway are the two to put on it, if it can be done. If it can’t, I’m comfortable with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. They’ve impressed the hell out of me, and impressed the hell out of everybody during OTAs.

“So I’m super excited for those guys. Another year for Drew Lock, I think this will be the time for him to turn it on. So either way we go, it’s looking bright for us.”

As for Aaron Rodgers himself, everything remains a mystery outside of his very tight circle.

“I’m going to enjoy the hell out of this week. And then get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks,” Rodgers said during the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament over the weekend.

Packers training camp opens at the end of the month. All eyes will be on whether No. 12 is there, or if Jordan Love will continue to get first-team reps.

