Aaron Rodgers appears to be having fun with trade rumors this offseason. While at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open this Wednesday, the reigning MVP responded to a fan who yelled “Come to Denver!”

Rodgers’ response was pretty simple, as he replied, “We’ll see.” Nonetheless, those two words are more than enough to generate some buzz.

Of course, Rodgers has not yet said what his plans are for the 2022 season. That being said, several fans believe he’ll end up in the Mile High City.

“This seems air tight,” one fan said. “Rodgers to Denver confirmed.”

This seems air tight. Rodgers to Denver confirmed. https://t.co/j4yvA9wWC4 — scniska (@scniska) February 9, 2022

“I’m not getting excited I’m not getting excited I’m not getting excited,” another fan tweeted.

I’m not getting excited I’m not getting excited I’m not getting excited https://t.co/zvuaHIIOpT — Anthony Dewey (@AtDewey80) February 9, 2022

There are some fans who believe Rodgers is simply trolling NFL fans with these remarks.

This isn’t the last time we’ll hear about the Broncos being linked to Rodgers. After all, they recently hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach.

There’s no denying that a blockbuster trade involving Rodgers would shake up the landscape of the NFL. During the 2021 regular season, the future Hall of Famer had 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

If the Broncos can acquire Rodgers this offseason, they’d have to be considered a contender in the AFC.