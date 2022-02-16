This time last year there was speculation that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would leave the team after winning the MVP award and openly questioning his future. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft there was speculation that Aaron Rodgers might get traded to the Denver Broncos. Now that the Broncos have hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach, the rumors are cropping up again.

Earlier this week there were reports that Hackett is “pushing hard” for the Broncos to get Rodgers via a trade. This comes amid conflicting reports that Rodgers and the Packers have mended the fences and are working towards an extension.

Fans don’t seem to be buying the rumors this time for the most part. After the Broncos went through last season without a trade, hired former Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers and practically said he isn’t leaving, NFL fans are largely dismissing these rumors:

Really should’ve thought about this before bringing in Dom Capers https://t.co/w8biL0Flt6 — PackZack (@PackZack1) February 16, 2022

Hackett alienating every QB on his roster for something that isn’t a sure deal. https://t.co/1xmFjCgpri pic.twitter.com/gk85M27NOy — AJ (@BroLoko89) February 16, 2022

Ya, I’m pushing for the bank to wire me $10 million also https://t.co/b9KBUZhiwr — Eric Meyerchick (@EricMeyerchick) February 16, 2022

imagine pushing for a trade to a team that has made it clear so many times they aren’t trading him lmao.. also “report” lmfao https://t.co/PGe3OBnpYD — 1/2-Man✖️1/2-Train (@CoachA_Train30) February 16, 2022

It’s becoming pretty clear that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are determined to make it work. They’ve come close, winning three straight NFC North titles with Rodgers winning the MVP award twice.

But people still seem determined to will this trade into existence. The fact that the Broncos have seen a recent surge in their Super Bowl odds is proof of that.

Things can change abruptly in the NFL though. You never know what can happen when the NFL offseason is concerned.

Will Aaron Rodgers join the Broncos, or is the speculation completely off-base?