Aaron Rodgers To Denver Speculation Growing: NFL World Reacts

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

There’s been a lot of Aaron Rodgers speculation throughout the last day.

One of the teams that is rumored to be interested in him are the  Denver Broncos. It makes a ton of sense as Denver has a pretty big need at quarterback for next season.

They don’t have an heir apparent ready to go as Drew Lock has been inconsistent, plus Teddy Bridgewater is now a free agent. They’ve struggled to find their next quarterback ever since Peyton Manning retired in 2015.

With Rodgers at the helm, Denver’s playoff chances would go way up and it looks like that could be one of the places where he wants to play next year, per Ian Rapoport.

If Rodgers decides to not return to Green Bay next season, Denver would be a preferred destination.

Broncos fans are already starting to get their hopes up.

A decision from Rodgers could be made by the new league year (March 16th).

