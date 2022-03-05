There’s been a lot of Aaron Rodgers speculation throughout the last day.

One of the teams that is rumored to be interested in him are the Denver Broncos. It makes a ton of sense as Denver has a pretty big need at quarterback for next season.

They don’t have an heir apparent ready to go as Drew Lock has been inconsistent, plus Teddy Bridgewater is now a free agent. They’ve struggled to find their next quarterback ever since Peyton Manning retired in 2015.

With Rodgers at the helm, Denver’s playoff chances would go way up and it looks like that could be one of the places where he wants to play next year, per Ian Rapoport.

If Rodgers decides to not return to Green Bay next season, Denver would be a preferred destination.

Broncos fans are already starting to get their hopes up.

Getting my hopes up….. https://t.co/bpPXtN5YO7 — Hodl Beckham Jr. (@hodl_ryan) March 5, 2022

With Rodgers undecided obviously #Broncos will be prepared to make strong play if he’s made available. They have the best recruiting tool with Hackett, his good friend, as coach. And also have money to spend #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) March 5, 2022

I’ll bet the “I’m sick of Rodgers” crowd will come around when the Broncos are 13-4. — James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) March 5, 2022

A decision from Rodgers could be made by the new league year (March 16th).