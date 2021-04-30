Broncos GM Addresses QB Room After Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors

Moments before the NFL Draft started, rumors were swirling about the Denver Broncos potentially pulling off a trade for Aaron Rodgers. However, a blockbuster deal didn’t materialize on Thursday night.

Instead, the biggest move the Broncos made last night was selecting Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the ninth overall pick.

After the first round was over, Denver general manager George Paton spoke to the media about the team’s draft selection and the Rodgers trade rumors.

Paton didn’t open up too much about the Broncos’ interest in Rodgers, but he did admit that he’s always looking to upgrade his quarterback room when the opportunity presents itself.

“Drew (Lock)’s been working hard every day,” Paton said, via ProFootballTalk. “Teddy (Bridgewater)’s going to bring some experience to the room, some leadership. So we’re really excited for both quarterbacks. We’re always looking at every position and quarterback’s another one, but we like the two we have.”

Denver acquired Teddy Bridgewater earlier this week for a sixth-round pick, so there’s no denying that Paton is in the market for a quarterback.

That being said, Green Bay has no plans to trade Aaron Rodgers at this time. It sounds like both sides will be engaged in a long standoff this offseason.

If the Packers do change their stance on a Rodgers trade, the Broncos will probably be one of many teams making a call to see what it’ll take to land the three-time MVP.

For now though, Denver’s quarterback room will feature Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater.