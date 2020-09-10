The Spun

Adam Schefter Has Latest On Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Courtland Sutton evades a tackle.DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos runs after a catch in the second quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos are holding their breath regarding wide receiver Courtland Sutton’s health after he was injured in practice today.

According to reports, Sutton went down with a shoulder injury this afternoon. He left the field with a trainer for further examination.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sutton is currently undergoing an MRI on his shoulder. It sounds like we’ll likely know the results soon.

Losing Sutton for any extended period of time would be a brutal blow for Denver. The Broncos already lost pass rusher Von Miller to a likely season-ending injury earlier this week.

A second-round pick out of SMU in 2018, Sutton compiled an impressive rookie campaign (42 receptions for 704 yards and four touchdowns) before breaking out in Year 2.

In 2019, Sutton hauled in 72 receptions for over 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. The Broncos are counting on him to anchor a revamped receiving corps this season, which also includes 2020 draft picks Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

Stay tuned for updates on Sutton’s condition.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.