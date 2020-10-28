AFC Assistant Reportedly Absent Due To COVID Protocols

The Denver Broncos began practice preparations for this weekend’s game today, but offensive line coach Mike Munchak was reportedly absent.

According to KOA Colorado’s Brandon Krisztal, Munchak is not attending practice due to COVID-19 protocols. Mike Klis of 9News confirmed Krisztal’s report.

Munchak being held out due to COVID-19 protocols means one of two things. Either the longtime assistant coach has contracted the virus or come into contact with someone who has.

We’ll see if the Broncos have any sort of official update on Munchak later this afternoon.

Broncos have begun practice for Chargers, but OLine Coach Mike Munchak is not on the field.

Munchak has been the offensive line coach in Denver the last two seasons. Prior to that, he held the same position in Pittsburgh from 2014-18.

Munchak was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2011-13 after serving as the franchise’s offensive line coach from 1997-2010.

The Denver Broncos are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.