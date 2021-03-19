The Denver Broncos are in need of help in the secondary. Thanks to the Chicago Bears, a standout defensive back just became available.

The Bears released Kyle Fuller on Thursday, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Despite being one of the top corners in the NFC, Chicago needed to clear cap space, and Fuller became a casualty because of it. He was also on the last year of his current contract with the Bears, so releasing him now to clear cap space is an understandable route. He would’ve counted $20 million against the Bears’ cap in 2021.

The former All-Pro will now hit the free-agent market, where he’s expected to garner major interest. One team out of the AFC is expected to make a “strong push” for Fuller in coming days.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Denver Broncos will be in the mix for Fuller. The former Bears cornerback has a strong relationship with several Broncos coaches.

The #Broncos are expected to make a strong push for CB Kyle Fuller once his release is official, sources say. Vic Fangio coached him with the #Bears, while George Paton had a close look at him annually while with the #Vikings. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 19, 2021

The Denver Broncos have already made several changes in the secondary this off-season. They released veterans A.J. Bouye and Kareem Jackson earlier this year to clear cap space.

Denver now needs bodies in the secondary, and Fuller makes plenty of sense. He’s still playing at a high level and is capable of playing plenty of minutes. Last season, Fuller played in all 16 games for the Bears. He totaled 65 tackles and one pick.

Plenty of teams will be in the mix for Fuller in coming weeks, including the Denver Broncos.