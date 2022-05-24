Airline Employee Fired After Fight With Ex-NFL Player
Former Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley was arrested last Thursday for his involvement in a fight with a United Arlines employee at Newark Liberty International Airport.
As for the United Airlines employee who was fighting Langley, the New York Post has reported that he has been fired.
"United Ground Express informed us that the employee has been terminated," an airline representative said, via the New York Post.
This fight between Langley and the United Airlines employee recently surfaced on social media. The video has over 15 million views.
It's unclear what led to them throwing hands in the middle of the airport. The airline employee was clearly bloody at the end of the video though.
The police said Langley was arrested and charged with simple assault.
Langley, a former third-round pick out of Lamar, was drafted by the Broncos in 2017.
In 2019, Langley announced that he was converting to wide receiver. He is now a member of the Calgary Stampedes.