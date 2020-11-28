It’s been a tough week on the COVID-19 front for the NFL to say the least. While the main issue right now is the outbreak in Baltimore, there might be an issue looming in Denver.

Earlier this week, the Broncos placed Jeff Driskel on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Broncos thought they did a great job limiting the spread of the coronavirus, but apparently they’re not out of the woods yet.

Mike Klis of 9Sports is reporting that Blake Bortles, Drew Lock and Brett Rypien were all pulled off the practice field this Saturday and sent home out of concern over COVID-19.

The NFL reviewed tape of all three quarterbacks speaking to Driskel prior to him being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

All three quarterbacks are reportedly testing negative and taking additional point-of-care tests to make sure they didn’t contract the virus. However, there is no guarantee they’ll be cleared to play tomorrow against the Saints.

Per sources, Broncos pulled all 3 quarterbacks (Lock, Rypien, Bortles) from practice today and sent home out of contact tracing concerns with Jeff Driskel. Unclear whether precaution or availability for game tomorrow uncertain. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) November 28, 2020

The Saints also had a player test positive for COVID-19 this week. Terron Armstead will be out this weekend due to his test results.

It’s unclear if the NFL will make Denver play this Sunday without any of its quarterbacks.

Kickoff for the Broncos-Saints game is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T from Empower Field at Mile High. That might have to change though if either team experiences more issues related to COVID-19.