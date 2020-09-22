The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Blake Bortles Reportedly Visiting With NFL Team Today

Blake Bortles raising one finger in the sky.FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts in the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Former No. 3 overall NFL Draft pick Blake Bortles reportedly has a visit with an AFC team on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bortles, 28, was not re-signed by the Los Angeles Rams following the 2019 season. The former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback spent one season with the NFC franchise. Bortles, the Jaguars’ starter for five seasons, was released by the Jaguars following 2018.

The former UCF quarterback will reportedly be visiting with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, per Schefter.

“Broncos nearly signed him last year,” he reports.

Broncos starting quarterback Drew Lock suffered a shoulder injury in a Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s expected to be out multiple weeks.

“Drew’s going to be out anywhere from three to four to five weeks,” head coach Vic Fangio said. “It all depends on the healing process. … When it’s your throwing shoulder, it’s going to take time to heal it. It’s got to calm down, get his strength back to where he fully has it, and he can operate at 100 percent.”

While Bortles didn’t live up to his No. 3 overall pick billing, he had some solid performances in Jacksonville, and would provide nice depth for a Denver team that needs it.

The Broncos are scheduled to take on the Bucs on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. E.T.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.