Broncos HC Gives Big Bradley Chubb Injury Update

Despite not having Bradley Chubb at their disposal, the Denver Broncos had a dominant performance in Week 1 against the New York Giants. That being said, Vic Fangio’s defense is obviously at its best when the NC State product is on the field.

Chubb has been recently nursing an ankle injury, which is why he was ruled out for the season opener. On Wednesday, the team listed him as a limited participant for its first practice session of the week.

With kickoff for their Week 2 matchup a little more than 48 hours away, Fangio has provided another update on Chubb’s status.

“Bradley had the same type of practice he had on Wednesday, we’re gonna do the same thing, and it may be a game time decision again,” Fangio told reporters.

This isn’t exactly what Denver fans wanted to hear, but at least Bradley Chubb hasn’t been ruled out yet for Sunday. The team should have an update on his status for the game later this afternoon.

Last season, Chubb had 42 total tackles, 19 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble. When healthy, he’s a disruptive force in the trenches for the Broncos.

In the event Chubb doesn’t suit up for Sunday’s showdown with the Jaguars, the Broncos will need McTelvin Agim, Jonathon Cooper and Shelby Harris to step up.

Kickoff for the Broncos-Jaguars game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

