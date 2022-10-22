Breaking: Broncos Announce Decision On Russell Wilson For Jets Game

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos' offense has struggled through six games this season with Russell Wilson at quarterback.

Tomorrow, they will see how they do without him. Wilson suffered a hamstring injury in Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and ESPN's Adam Schefter says he will be held out of tomorrow's game.

"While Russell Wilson wanted to play despite a hamstring injury and did everything he could to play, the Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett will hold back the 9-time Pro Bowl QB vs. the Jets to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury," Schefter said.

Brett Rypien will start in Wilson's place.

Rypien has only played in four career NFL games, but he does have history against the Jets. This will be his second career start, and his first one came against New York back in Week 4 of the 2020 season.

Rypien completed 19-of-31 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in Denver's 37-28 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Tomorrow will be his first extensive action since that night two years ago.

The 2-4 Broncos and 4-2 Jets will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET tomorrow on CBS.