Breaking: Broncos Have Reportedly Traded Bradley Chubb

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Bradley Chubb #55 of the Denver Broncos warms up against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb has been mentioned in trade rumors for the past week. With that said, he was just traded this Tuesday afternoon to the Dolphins.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins traded a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds to the Broncos for Chubb and 2025 fifth-round pick.

The Dolphins are expected to work on a long-term extension with Chubb, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Chubb is on the final year of his rookie contract. He has been an exceptional playmaker for Denver since entering the league in 2018.

Chubb addressed all the trade rumors last week. He said it wasn't going to affect his performance.

“Yeah I heard about them but I’m just focused on trying to help my guys fight through this,” Chubb said. “I know it’s a business and anything can happen but all I care about right now is my guys and trying to get this thing turned around.”

In eight games this season, Chubb has 26 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Chubb could potentially give the Dolphins the boost they need to make the playoffs.