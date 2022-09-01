Breaking: Broncos Make Decision On Russell Wilson's Contract

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos aren't messing around. On Thursday, the team signed star quarterback Russell Wilson to a five-year contract extension.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it'll be a five-year, $245 million extension for Wilson. This deal includes $165 million guaranteed.

Schefter added that this deal ties Wilson to Denver for a total of seven years. He'll make nearly $300 million during that span.

Wilson was traded to the Broncos earlier this year for a plethora of players and picks.

The Broncos have struggled to find a quarterback since their Super Bowl run during the 2015 season. Once Wilson became available via trade, the front office in Denver did everything in its power to acquire the Pro Bowl quarterback.

Since entering the NFL in 2012, Wilson has been so consistent. He has thrown for 37,059 yards and 292 touchdowns.

Wilson will be under a lot of pressure to lead the Broncos to the playoffs this season, especially after seeing how much money the team just gave him.