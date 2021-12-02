Breaking: NFL Franchise Moving Closer To Being Sold

With only 32 NFL franchises and many of them passed down through families over generations, very few ever go up for sale. But one iconic NFL franchise is reportedly on the verge of being sold.

According to Sportico, the Denver Broncos have been meeting with “sell-side bankers” – a move that usually corresponds to a team preparing to sell. With a valuation of around $3.8 billion, their sale would almost assuredly fetch the highest price ever paid for an NFL franchise.

The Broncos were owned by Pat Bowlen from 1984 until his passing in 2019. Since then, the team has been in control of the trust, but the long-term future of the ownership is unclear.

With the Broncos’ storied history, their media dominance in an entire region of the country, and a passionate fanbase, they’d be an appealing buy for an investor. And with their current valuation, they’d likely shatter the U.S. record for most expensive team sale.

The record sale of an NFL team is $2.2 billion paid by David Tepper for the Carolina Panthers in 2018. The national record is $2.3 billion from Joseph Tsai to purchase the Brooklyn Nets in 2017.

The Denver Broncos were one of the original AFL teams, founded by Bob Howsam in 1960. But the team changed ownership several times over their first 25 years before Pat Bowlen bought it in 1984.

Under Bowlen’s ownership, the Broncos became a national powerhouse with John Elway as their star quarterback. They won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998, and then again with Peyton Manning in 2015.

The Broncos may not be the Dallas Cowboys or New England Patriots from a global brand recognition standpoint, but they’re a storied franchise historically run very well.

Will the Broncos have new owners before the end of 2021?