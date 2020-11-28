The Spun

Breaking: The Broncos Will Be Without All Their QBs Tomorrow

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock against the Chargers.DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to throw for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 01, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos will be without any of their quarterbacks when they play the Saints on Sunday.

The Broncos were practicing on Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s game when a concerning report surfaced. Denver pulled all three of its quarterbacks – Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles – from Saturday’s practice due to concerns related to the pandemic.

Jeff Driskel tested positive earlier this week, so it appears Denver’s decision has to do with contact tracing. Lock, Rypien and Bortles have been “deemed high-risk” because of their exposure to Driskel, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Running back Royce Freeman is listed as the team’s “emergency quarterback.” Sunday’s Saints-Broncos will be must-watch television thanks to the Broncos’ current quarterback situation.

Don’t expect to see many passes thrown during Sunday’s Broncos-Saints game. If Royce Freeman assumes quarterbacking duties, he’ll probably be running some sort of wildcat offense.

The Saints, meanwhile, are rolling with Taysom Hill at quarterback. The BYU alum actually threw the ball 23 times, completing 18 of his throws, for 233 yards against the Falcons last week.

It looks like we’ll get Hill versus Freeman in what’s shaping up to be one of the most bizarre quarterback showdowns in recent years. But we’d expect no less from the year 2020.

The quarterback-less Denver Broncos take on the Taysom Hill-led New Orleans Saints at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. FOX will broadcast the game.


