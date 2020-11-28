Breaking: The Broncos Will Be Without All Their QBs Tomorrow

The Denver Broncos will be without any of their quarterbacks when they play the Saints on Sunday.

The Broncos were practicing on Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s game when a concerning report surfaced. Denver pulled all three of its quarterbacks – Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles – from Saturday’s practice due to concerns related to the pandemic.

Jeff Driskel tested positive earlier this week, so it appears Denver’s decision has to do with contact tracing. Lock, Rypien and Bortles have been “deemed high-risk” because of their exposure to Driskel, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Running back Royce Freeman is listed as the team’s “emergency quarterback.” Sunday’s Saints-Broncos will be must-watch television thanks to the Broncos’ current quarterback situation.

All the QBs on the Broncos' roster are ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints after being deemed high-risk, close contacts, sources tell ESPN. None were wearing masks at the time of exposure, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020

Don’t expect to see many passes thrown during Sunday’s Broncos-Saints game. If Royce Freeman assumes quarterbacking duties, he’ll probably be running some sort of wildcat offense.

The Saints, meanwhile, are rolling with Taysom Hill at quarterback. The BYU alum actually threw the ball 23 times, completing 18 of his throws, for 233 yards against the Falcons last week.

It looks like we’ll get Hill versus Freeman in what’s shaping up to be one of the most bizarre quarterback showdowns in recent years. But we’d expect no less from the year 2020.

The quarterback-less Denver Broncos take on the Taysom Hill-led New Orleans Saints at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. FOX will broadcast the game.