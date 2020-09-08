Breaking: Von Miller Feared To Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury

The Denver Broncos fear edge-rusher Von Miller may have suffered a season-ending lower leg injury during Tuesday’s practice. The team is currently awaiting MRI results, per reports.

Miller is said to have suffered an ankle injury on Tuesday. Initial reports indicate it could end the 31-year-old’s 2020 season before it begins.

The news couldn’t come at a worse time. The Broncos are just days away from beginning the season. Denver is scheduled to play the Tennessee Titans next Monday for Monday Night Football.

Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowler, is the captain of the Broncos defense and would obviously be a massive loss.

“Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller suffered a lower leg injury in practice today,” wrote NFL insider Ian Rapoport. “. . . The fear is that he’s done for the season. But the MRI will tell all.”

Rapoport has since clarified Miller is dealing with an ankle injury. Rapoport is calling Miller’s ankle injury “serious” and “potentially season-ending.”

The potentially season-ending ankle injury for #Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller is a serious one. He’s undergoing an MRI and more will be known tomorrow. But based on the initial read, it’s not good. https://t.co/PxQjIcMTY9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2020

This would be a devastating blow for Von Miller and the Denver Broncos. For Miller, it’d be the second major set-back he’s had to deal with this year.

The veteran defensive end tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. Miller reportedly had a serious battle with the coronavirus. Fortunately, he was able to get healthy in time for Broncos’ preseason camp.

Now, it appears Miller’s season could be over before it even begins.