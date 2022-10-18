Look: NFL Player's Agent 'Very Disturbed' By Injury News

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before the Denver Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Daniel Brenner/Getty Images)

On Monday night, Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury. Unfortunately, tests show that he sustained a torn ACL.

Patrick was chasing down Los Angeles Chargers punt returner DeAndre Carter when this injury occurred.

As Patrick was falling out of bounds, he collided with a staff member on the sideline. He tried to slow himself down, but he ended up having an awkward landing on a carpet in the process.

Patrick's agent, Lamont Smith, released a statement on his client's injury. Smith is understandably frustrated with how this situation played out.

"I was very disturbed about the way the injury occurred with the carpet being on the sideline like that," Smith said, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "His cleat got lodged in the carpet trying to avoid the media person."

We've seen Reggie Bush get hurt in a similar manner. Hopefully, the NFL can find a way to avoid injuries like this in the future.

Patrick, a key special teams contributor on the Broncos, will have to wait until the 2023 season to make an impact on the field.