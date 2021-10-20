On Wednesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos made a series of transactions, including adding a wide receiver to the active roster.

According to an announcement from the team, wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland made the jump from the practice squad. The move comes just over 24 hours before the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Denver promoted wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, the team announced Wednesday.

Cleveland played a season-high 10 offensive snaps in Week 6 but he does not have a catch yet this season. He has also played 22 special teams snaps in two weeks. Cleveland appeared in 10 games in 2020 and made six catches for 63 yards. Here’s the announcement from the team.

We’ve promoted WR Tyrie Cleveland to the active roster and signed WR David Moore to our practice squad. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 20, 2021

The Broncos opened the season with three-straight wins and looked like a legitimate contender in the AFC. However, three-straight losses have the Broncos at 3-3 on the season and in danger of falling below .500 on the season with a loss to the Browns on Thursday night.

Both teams enter the game banged up, which could be why Denver felt the need to add another wide receiver to the active roster.

Denver and Cleveland kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.