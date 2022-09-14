Broncos All-Pro Defensive Back Will 'Miss Some Time'

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Justin Simmons #31 of the Denver Broncos celebrates his interception during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos lost more than a game on Monday night. They lost star defensive back Justin Simmons as well.

Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Wednesday that Simmons will "miss some time" with a thigh injury which occurred in the second half of Monday's 17-16 loss to Seattle.

Simmons, one of the top safeties in the NFL, made nine tackles and recovered a fumble in 55 defensive snaps against the Seahawks.

A second-team All-Pro in 2019 and 2021 and a Pro Bowler in 2020, Simmons' presence will definitely be missed in the back end of Denver's defense.

P.J. Locke, a key special teamer who has played in 32 games for the Broncos, including Monday night, is potentially in line for more playing time with Simmons out, as is 2021 fifth-round pick Caden Sterns.

The Broncos will look to avoid falling to 0-2 when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High.