Broncos Announce Unfortunate Update On Bradley Chubb

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ailing left ankle, the team announced Tuesday.

Chubb, who had a similar procedure done on his right ankle back in May, will go under the knife tomorrow. He’ll also likely be placed on short-term IR, though there is no set timetable for his recovery.

Chubb, the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was inactive in Week 1 and played only 19 snaps in Week 2. He logged one tackle in Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I’m going to push everything I can to get back to these games and hopefully it’s sooner rather than later,” Chubb said in a video released by the Broncos. “My mindset is just going to be attack it 100 percent every day.”

After a rookie season in which he started all 16 games and registered 60 tackles and 12 sacks, Chubb has been impacted by injuries.

He lasted only four games in 2019 before tearing his ACL. Chubb returned to make 14 starts in 2020 but now has been sidelined once again.

Still, he’ s keeping a positive mindset as he attacks this latest setback.

“When this thing is healed up I expect to see a whole new Bradley Chubb,’’ Chubb said. “A whole new animal, a whole new dog. I feel like 2018 was my last full year healthy and I feel like when I get done with this it’s going to be 10 times that and I’m really excited to see everything come full circle.”