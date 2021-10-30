Broncos Announce Official Decision On WR Jerry Jeudy

Second-year wideout Jerry Jeudy suffered an ankle sprain in the Denver Broncos‘ season opener against the New York Giants that was serious enough to keep him out of action for six games.

The good news for Denver is that Jeudy is ready to return. NFL Network insider James Palmer just announced that Jeudy has been officially activated to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game.

“Broncos have elevated WR Jerry Jeudy,” Palmer tweeted. “He hasn’t played since week 1. A major boost to an offense that needs it badly and for a team that has lost 4 straight.”

Jeudy should give the Broncos’ passing attack a much-needed boost. In Week 1, he had six receptions for 72 yards before he was carted off the field.

There was some concern that Jeudy wouldn’t play this weekend because he did not practice on Friday. However, head coach Vic Fangio said it was just a precautionary measure.

“He experienced some soreness after working the last few days,” Fangio said, via the Broncos’ official website. “So we took the conservative route and gave him a rest day and a full rehab day rather than be out here. We’re still optimistic.”

With Jeudy officially back, the Broncos’ offense should have more than enough firepower to keep up with their opponents.

The Broncos will take on the Washington Football Team this Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.