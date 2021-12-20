Broncos Announce Encouraging Update On QB Teddy Bridgewater

The Denver Broncos have sent out a very uplifting update on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Monday morning.

Bridgewater has been released from the hospital after being kept there overnight and is now in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

The veteran QB was stretchered off the field on Sunday after his head hit the field hard on a scramble. Bridgewater was diving for a first down in the process after not seeing much in the pocket.

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater has been released from the hospital and is doing well. He will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/kxvF7UHn76 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 20, 2021

Bridgewater finished the game with 98 yards through the air with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

At this point, it’s unknown if he’ll be available for next Sunday’s game against Las Vegas. He will have to clear the concussion protocol which has multiple steps.

So far this season, Bridgewater has 3,052 yards passing with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

If Bridgewater is unable to go, that means backup Drew Lock would get the start. He filled in for Bridgewater and got the Broncos close, but they ultimately fell to the Bengals, 15-10.

Lock finished with 88 yards and one touchdown pass.

The Broncos are now 7-7 and out of a playoff spot. Their contest against the Raiders will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.