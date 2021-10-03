Broncos Announce Injury Update For QB Teddy Bridgewater

The Denver Broncos might have to rally in the second half today without the services of starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater, who went just 7-of-16 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown in the first half, is being evaluated for a concussion. The Broncos announced the news at halftime.

Drew Lock, who lost the starting role to Bridgewater in a competition in training camp, started the second half at quarterback for the Broncos.

This is the latest injury blow for a Denver team that entered today missing seven starters.

Bridgewater, who was acquired via offseason trade right before the NFL Draft, played very well in Denver’s 3-0 start to the season. Hopefully, he won’t have to miss much time.

In the meantime, it will be Lock trying to lead the home team back from a 17-7 deficit against the Baltimore Ravens.