Broncos Announce Injury Update For Star Pass Rusher Von Miller

UPDATE: Miller has now been ruled out.

Injury update for the Broncos: LB Von Miller (ankle) is out for the remainder of tonight's game. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) October 22, 2021

ORIGINAL POST:

Before Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller had a bold message.

“I will play well in this game,” Miller said, per Broncos insider Aric DiLalla. “I’m going to have a great game… I don’t know who the tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him.”

Unfortunately for Miller, that didn’t come true in the first half. Things got even worse at the end of the first half when the star pass rusher left Thursday night’s game with a brutal-looking injury.

Miller attempted to chase down quarterback Case Keenum, but was hit by his own teammate. His leg bent awkwardly and he remained down on the ground for several minutes.

He eventually walked off the field under his own power, but had a significant limp. Just a few minutes later, the Broncos announced he’s questionable to return with an ankle injury.

OLB Von Miller (ankle) is QUESTIONABLE to return. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 22, 2021

Losing Miller would be a massive blow to a Broncos defense that has struggled mightily so far tonight. Hopefully the injury just looked worse than it actually was and he’ll be able to return shortly.

Some good news for the Broncos is that the team finally found some offense coming out of the half. A long touchdown drive has Denver right back in the game.

Cleveland leads the game 10-7 in the middle of the third quarter.