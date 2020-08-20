Broncos Announce Injury Update For WR KJ Hamler

John Elway and the Denver Broncos found themselves a pair of talented wideouts during the 2020 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, the offense could be without one of their promising rookies for the foreseeable future.

On Thursday, rookie wideout KJ Hamler suffered a hamstring injury during practice. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said the injury “will keep him on the shelf for a couple of weeks.”

Hamstring injuries could be tricky, especially for a shifty receiver like Hamler. A similar injury prevented the Penn State product from running the 40-yard dash during this year’s NFL Combine.

Denver didn’t just lose Hamler during this afternoon’s practice. Melvin Gordon and Von Miller both had to leave due to injury. The former hurt his ribs, meanwhile the latter “tweaked” his elbow.

It doesn’t sound like Gordon and Miller will be out for an extended period of time.

As for Hamler, there is a real possibility he misses the team’s season opener against Titans.

Hamler had an impressive season at Penn State in 2019, totaling 56 receptions for 904 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s an explosive wideout capable of taking the top off any secondary.

In the event that Hamler misses time to start the 2020 season, the Broncos will need Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton to produce at a high level. Jeudy was Denver’s first-round pick this year, and Sutton is already a proven commodity since he had over 1,100 receiving yards in 2019.