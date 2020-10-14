Broncos Announce Promising Update On QB Drew Lock

It looks like the Denver Broncos are going to get second-year quarterback Drew Lock back in the starting lineup this weekend.

Lock has been out of action since injuring his throwing shoulder in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Broncos have used a combination of Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien in his place.

This afternoon though, Lock was a full participant at practice. The Broncos even had him speaking with the media previewing this Sunday’s game in New England.

Denver will play the Patriots in Week 6 after their original Week 5 meeting at Gillette Stadium was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests among New England personnel.

Broncos' QB Drew Lock, who has been sidelined since Week 2 with a shoulder injury, was a full participant at Wednesday's practice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2020

Lock had thrown for 236 yards and one touchdown in one-plus games before getting injured against the Steelers. He passed for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions as a rookie in 2019.

Rypien led Denver to its first win of the season on the road against the winless New York Jets in Week 4. It remains to be seen whether he or Driskel will serve as Denver’s No. 2 moving forward.