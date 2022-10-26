Broncos Announce Russell Wilson's Status For Wednesday's Practice

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Russell Wilson did not play in the Denver Broncos' Week 7 loss to the Jets, and his status for Week 8 remains up in the air.

The Broncos are over in London for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the team shared that he will officially be "limited" in practice today.

Wilson injured his hamstring in a Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on October 17.

He reportedly wanted to give it a go against the Jets over the weekend, but the Broncos held him out to be safe.

Brett Rypien started in Wilson's place, completing 24-of-46 passes for 225 yards and an interception in a 16-9 loss. Denver is now 2-5 on the season and desperately needs a win over the 2-5 Jaguars to have a chance at righting the ship.

Denver and Jacksonville will kick off at 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC.