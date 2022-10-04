Broncos Announce Starting Running Back Following Injury

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos' offense suffered a major blow with the loss of running back Javonte Williams to a torn ACL.

Williams injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. In that game, veteran Melvin Gordon, who had been splitting carries with Williams, had a critical fumble which was returned for a touchdown.

Gordon has struggled with fumbles recently, but Denver is still going to rely on him moving forward. Offensive coordinator Justin Outten told reporters today that Gordon will be the Broncos' main back when they face the Indianapolis Colts this Thursday.

The Boone that Outten is referring to is Mike Boone, who has spent the last two seasons in Denver. Boone carried three times for 20 yards and caught one pass for nine yards on Sunday.

The Broncos added another piece to their backfield on Monday night, signing veteran Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. Murray rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in New Orleans' loss to the Vikings in Week 4.

Denver (2-2) takes on a 1-2-1 Colts team on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video in Week 5.