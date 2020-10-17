Broncos Announce Status Updates For Noah Fant, Melvin Gordon

Drew Lock is set to return for the Denver Broncos this weekend, but the second-year quarterback will be without some of his favorite weapons.

Earlier today, Mike Klis of 9News announced that Melvin Gordon did not travel with the team to New England. It turns out he’s not the only impact player for Denver that is unable to suit up this Sunday.

The Broncos just announced that Noah Fant has been downgraded to out for tomorrow’s showdown with the Patriots. Fant was listed as questionable following Friday’s practice.

Back in Week 4, Fant suffered an ankle injury against the New York Jets. Though he was carted off the field at MetLife Stadium, the expectation was that he wouldn’t miss a lot of time.

It’s very possible that Denver is just giving Fant another week of rest before he returns to the field. After all, he did participate in every practice this week – albeit in limited fashion.

Noah Fant & Melvin Gordon III have been downgraded to OUT for #DENvsNE.

Fant has 19 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns this season. He creates so many mismatches for Denver’s offense due to his rare blend of size and speed.

Hopefully, the Broncos will have Fant back on the field next weekend against the Chiefs.

In addition to not having Fant and Gordon this weekend, the Broncos will also be without rookie wideout KJ Hamler.

Kickoff for the Broncos-Patriots game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

