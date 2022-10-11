Broncos Announce Their Week 6 Russell Wilson Decision

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It was announced this past weekend that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent a procedure on his throwing shoulder.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Wilson flew to Los Angeles so he could receive a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection.

Wilson received this injection because he's dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi, an injury that is common for baseball players.

Despite receiving this injection, Wilson will not have to miss any time.

On Tuesday, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that Wilson will play in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wilson struggled last Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, completing 21-of-39 pass attempts for 274 yards with two interceptions.

Following the loss in Week 5, Wilson took accountability for his poor performance.

"It's very simple - at the end of the day I've got to be better, I've got to play better," Wilson said. "The defense played their butts off tonight, we had some key good drives. ... At the end of the day throwing two interceptions can't happen. Can't happen. I let the team down tonight."

Wilson has just four passing touchdowns in five games. The Broncos need more production out of him moving forward, regardless if he's at 100 percent or not.