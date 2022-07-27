Broncos Announce They've Signed Veteran Offensive Lineman

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the Denver Broncos new entrance tunnel before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos announced this morning they have brought back veteran offensive tackle Cam Fleming.

Fleming, 29, spent last season in Denver, appearing in five games and making four starts. The Broncos brought him in after he started all 16 games at right tackle for the New York Giants in 2020.

After re-signing Fleming, the Broncos released linebacker Kadofi Wright in a corresponding move.

Fleming was a fourth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2014. He played in 47 games over four seasons in Foxboro, starting 20 games.

Fleming then moved on to Dallas where he spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons providing depth for the Cowboys as he appeared in 28 games and made six starts.

Billy Turner is the favorite to be Denver's starting right tackle in 2022, but he entered training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Fleming now joins a group at the position that also includes Tom Compton, Calvin Anderson and Ben Braden.