Broncos Appear To Make Decision On Their General Manager

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the Denver Broncos new entrance tunnel before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, leaving some to speculate about the future of general manager George Paton.

Paton, who is in his second season as GM, is the man who hired Hackett and traded for Russell Wilson last offseason. Both of those moves have been disastrous.

However, they won't be costing Paton his job, at least not yet. Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner expressed "confidence" in Paton in his official statement confirming the dismissal of Hackett.

Penner also said Paton will be involved in the upcoming coaching search.

While Paton will be back in Denver in 2023, one has to think his seat will be very, very hot entering the season. If the Broncos struggle again next fall, the 52-year-old executive might be shown the door.

Whoever Paton, Penner and the Broncos' ownership group wind up hiring as the new head coach, fixing Wilson has to be the top priority. Denver is on the hook for an absurd amount of money with Wilson, so they won't be able to move off of him for at least a couple of years without paying a massive price.

The Broncos fell to 4-11 on the season with yesterday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.