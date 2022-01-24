Broncos Are Reportedly Down To 3 Coaching Candidates

The Denver Broncos are getting closer to making a decision on their next head coach.

After interviewing around a dozen or so candidates, the Broncos have narrowed their list down to three.

According to a report, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett are the finalists for the gig.

Quinn has long been expected to land the position. He’s the only defensive-minded coach of the three finalists and word on the street is the Broncos want to remain a defensive-minded team.

Don’t expect a decision within the next week or so.

The Broncos reportedly plan to bring Quinn, O’Connell and Hackett all in for a second round of interviews. O’Connell won’t be available until after the NFC Championship this coming Sunday when the Rams play the 49ers.

Hiring either O’Connell or Hackett would be risky, but might be worth it considering the current state of the NFL. The Broncos have to catch up to the rest of the AFC West and incorporate an innovative offense paired with a young star at quarterback (who they don’t have yet).

Quinn, on the other hand, has the experience to get the Broncos on the right track in a hurry.

Denver has plenty to consider in the coming weeks.