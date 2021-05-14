Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Another Veteran Offensive Tackle

The Denver Broncos‘ top priority at the moment is finding a replacement for right tackle Ja’Wuan James. They’ve already found two possible candidates.

On Wednesday, the Broncos added Bobby Massie. He’s started 110 games at right tackle over nine years of his NFL career, all of which have come with the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears. Massie isn’t a shoo-in to land the Broncos’ right-tackle spot, though.

Denver added another veteran right tackle to the roster on Thursday. The Broncos have signed Cameron Fleming, according to Denver insider Mike Klis.

Fleming started at right tackle in all 16 games for the New York Giants last season. He’ll battle it out with Massie for the Broncos’ last remaining spot along their offensive line.

Broncos are signing OT Cameron Fleming per source. He'll compete with Bobby Massie. Wow. George Paton really adding experienced players to fix right tackle problem. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) May 14, 2021

It looks like the Broncos are doing what they can to solidify their offensive line ahead of the 2021 season. The real question remains at quarterback.

The jury remains undecided as to whether or not Drew Lock is the future. He’s been mediocre, at best, since he entered the league back in 2019. Lock threw 15 picks compared to just 16 touchdowns last season.

Is it Aaron Rodgers time? Many speculate the Broncos to be the favorite to land Rodgers in a potential trade. But the Packers appear to be adamant they won’t be trading the 2020 NFL MVP, which is no surprise. Why would they?

On paper, the Broncos have an above-average NFL roster. But it’ll be all for naught if Lock can’t cut down his turnover numbers and transform into a quality starter.