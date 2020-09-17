Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Saints Practice Squad Player

Following their loss to the Titans on Monday night, the Broncos have decided to bolster their linebacking corps for the rest of the season.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Broncos are signing linebacker Anthony Chickillo off of the Saints’ practice squad. He’s a former sixth-round pick from the 2015 draft class. Over the course of his NFL career, he’s compiled 97 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Chickillo was released by New Orleans earlier this month when the team was putting together its final roster. However, he was quickly added to the Saints’ practice squad.

Denver’s linebacking corps wasn’t the issue against Tennessee, but it never hurts to add another veteran to the roster.

The Broncos’ starting linebackers for Week 1 were Jeremiah Attaochu, Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson. None of their roles should be affected by the signing of Chickillo, as he’ll most likely help on special teams.

Since the Broncos signed Chickillo just three days away from their matchup against the Steelers, it’s highly unlikely he sees many snaps this Sunday. It could take him a few weeks before he fully grasps Vic Fangio’s defense.

Chickillo could give the Broncos some pointers this weekend considering the fact that he used to play for the Steelers.

As for the Saints, the reigning NFC South champs now have an opening on their practice squad.