Broncos Are Reportedly Trying Out A Notable Quarterback

There’s no such thing as a team having too many quarterbacks this season – just ask the Denver Broncos.

Denver had to call up practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton to play quarterback on Sunday. He completed just one of his nine throws for 13 yards and threw two picks in the process. It’s not entirely his fault considering he was playing receiver on the practice squad up until this past weekend.

The Broncos didn’t have any of their quarterbacks – including starter Drew Lock – available on Sunday. Backup Jeff Driskel tested positive last Thursday and contact tracing kept the Broncos’ three other quarterbacks out of Sunday’s game.

Hinton was called up to be the starter on Sunday, as a result. But it looks like it may be the last time he has to play quarterback at the last moment. The Broncos are trying out Kyle Shurmur – son of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur – this week, per NFL insider Field Yates.

Kyle Shurmur spent his college days at Vanderbilt where he threw for 8,865 yards and 64 touchdowns compared to just 29 picks in four years.

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Shurmur as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and spent the year with the team. He was then released early in 2020. He’s spent the last few months as a volunteer assistant coach on Vanderbilt’s staff.

It looks like Shurmur could be making his way back to the NFL in coming days. The Broncos reportedly have interest.