Before the 2021 NFL draft was set to kick off, the Denver Broncos were reportedly making calls about a potential wide receiver trade.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton was on the trade market. “Once you get close to the draft you start to see trades before and during the draft. It’s usually a lot of teams that have a lot of depth at a position or a regime change, and the Broncos have both of them,” he said at the time.

Well, no trade materialized before the draft kicked off or during it. With a bevy of weapons at the position, it was time for the Broncos to make a change.

On Thursday afternoon, Garafolo reported the Broncos are waiving the veteran wide receiver. He said the team had trade talks involving the “former fourth-rounder, but couldn’t finalize a deal.”

The #Broncos are waiving WR DaeSean Hamilton, source says. With depth at the receiver spot, the team had trade talks involving the former fourth-rounder recently but couldn’t finalize a deal. Strong possibility to be claimed. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 13, 2021

The Broncos drafted the former Penn State standout with the No. 113 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. As a rookie he started five of 14 games, recording 30 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

During his sophomore campaign, Hamilton racked up 28 receptions for a career-high 297 yards and a touchdown. After the Broncos added another former Penn State star, KJ Hamler, in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, Hamilton took a step back in 2020.

He racked up 23 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. He has started nine games over the past three years.