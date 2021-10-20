The Spun

Broncos Are Rumored To Be In Quarterback Trade Mix

Denver Broncos helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: The helmet and gloves of Will Parks #34 of the Denver Broncos (not pictured) rests on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon a new report dropped, suggesting the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins were getting closer to a trade.

Each and every month it seems a new team is in the mix to trade for the Houston Texans quarterback. The Miami Dolphins have been the team most connected to Watson over those months.

Immediately after the trade rumors started, everyone had the same question: what happens to Tua Tagovailoa? Two teams are reportedly in the mix.

One report suggested the Washington Football Team. A different team in the AFC also found itself in the mix.

According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Denver Broncos are “rumored” as one of the teams interested in the former No. 5 overall pick.

Allbright isn’t the only one hearing those rumors. NFL analyst and insider Lance Zierlein also hinted at the Broncos being interested in Tagovailoa.

“I have a feeling Denver may be getting a new QB in the mail before long,” he said on Twitter.

For the Broncos fans who don’t want their team to trade for yet another quarterback, there is another report on that front. Broncos insider Mike Klis suggested the Broncos are NOT interested in Tua.

This is a situation worth monitoring over the next few days. Houston seems close to a Deshaun Watson trade, which could shake up the league.

Where will Tua land next?

