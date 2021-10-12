Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Denver Broncos entered this fall with one of the deepest receiving corps in the NFL. Unfortunately, injuries have plagued that unit since the season opener.

During the Broncos’ first game of the 2021 season, second-year wideout Jerry Jeudy suffered a severe ankle sprain against the New York Giants. Two weeks later, KJ Hamler suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

In an effort to bolster their receiving corps, Denver has decided to bring in a reliable veteran. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos are signing John Brown to their practice squad this Tuesday.

“Broncos are signing veteran receiver John Brown to the practice squad, per source,” Fowler wrote. “Denver adding speed to the outside and a viable option for the active roster.”

Brown appeared in nine games for the Buffalo Bills last season, hauling in 33 passes for 458 yards and three touchdowns. In 2019, he had over 1,000 receiving yards and six scores.

Despite being past his prime, Brown is still a fast wideout who could replace that big-play element that Hamler brought to the Broncos’ lineup.

The Broncos could elevate Brown to their active roster once he gets comfortable with their playbook. The odds of him suiting up this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, however, are unclear at this time.