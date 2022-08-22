Broncos Claimed Former Nebraska Running Back Monday

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the Denver Broncos new entrance tunnel before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos added to their running back depth on Monday, claiming Devine Ozigbo off waivers.

Ozigbo, 25, was released by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He spent parts of last season with the Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots.

With Denver, Ozigbo will likely compete with Mike Boone, JaQuan Hardy and Stevie Scott for the third running back spot behind Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon.

After a four-year career at the University of Nebraska, Ozigbo signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

In three pro seasons, he has appeared in 21 games on offense and special teams.

Ozigbo has caught 13 passes for 72 yards and rushed for 25 yards on 11 carries while also making four tackles.