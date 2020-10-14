Broncos Coach Vic Fangio Reacts To Melvin Gordon’s DUI

The Denver Broncos received some troubling news ahead of this week’s matchup with the New England Patriots. Star running back Melvin Gordon was cited late on Tuesday night for driving under the influence.

Gordon was reportedly pulled over by the police for going 36 mph over the speed limit at 5th Avenue and Speer Boulevard. They noticed his speech was slurred and his breath had a “moderate smell of alcohol.”

As of right now, Gordon is expected to be arraigned in Denver County Court on Friday, Nov. 13.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio briefly spoke to the media today about Gordon’s recent incident. It’s pretty obvious that he’s disappointed in his starting tailback.

“I didn’t want him to practice today until we get to the bottom of everything, get facts in order, before we weigh what to do in addition to league discipline,” Fangio said. “Yeah, I am disappointed. There will be some consequences.”

#Broncos Fangio on Gordon. "I didn't want him to practice today until we get to the bottom of everything, get facts in order, before weigh what do in addition to league discipline. Yeah, I am disappointed. There will be some consequences." #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 14, 2020

The timing of this situation for Gordon is brutal, although there truly isn’t a great time for something like this to ever happen.

Gordon had 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns the last time he suited up for the Broncos.

Denver is going to face New England this weekend on the road. At this point, it would be shocking if Gordon is allowed to play this Sunday.

Since the Broncos will most likely be without Gordon, the backfield will be led by Phillip Lindsay.