Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had to leave Empower Field at Mile High in an ambulance this past Sunday due to a concussion. Though it sounds like he’s doing much better, the expectation is that he’ll miss this weekend’s game.

Since the Broncos will most likely rest Bridgewater this weekend, Drew Lock is expected to start. The third-year quarterback completed 50 percent of his passes for 88 yards and a touchdown in relief duty last Sunday.

Lock will have yet another opportunity to show what he can do as a starter, albeit Broncos head coach Vic Fangio doesn’t envision a quarterback controversy emerging at this stage in the season.

Fangio said that Bridgewater will remain the team’s starter as long as he’s healthy. That won’t change even if Lock plays extremely well on Sunday.

Even if Drew Lock lights it up against the #raiders, Vic Fangio said if Teddy Bridgewater is healthy and can play, he’s the #broncos quarterback. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 22, 2021

Lock’s rookie season with the Broncos showed a lot of promise . In 2020, however, he had 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. His inability to take care of the football forced the front office to go out and get Bridgewater.

Bridgewater hasn’t been an MVP candidate by any means this season, but he is playing efficient football. He’s completing 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,052 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Broncos should provide an update on Bridgewater’s status later this week. For now, he remains in concussion protocol.