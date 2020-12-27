We’re heading into the final two weeks of the 2020 NFL regular season, which means it’s about to be head coaching search season.

Multiple NFL franchises – including Detroit, Houston and Atlanta – have already fired their head coaches and are beginning to search for a new one.

While multiple NFL franchises could join those three in searching for a new head coach, the Denver Broncos will reportedly not be joining them.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos have already made a decision on head coach Vic Fangio. Schefter reports that Fangio will return to the Broncos in 2021.

From the report:

The Broncos recognize the importance of stability and believe in Fangio, according to sources. They know how he operates, respect his approach and believe he was dealt a difficult hand this season between the Broncos’ early-season injuries — including star pass rusher Von Miller and top wide receiver Courtland Sutton — and other challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including playing a game without any experienced NFL quarterbacks on the roster. There also are long-term questions about the clouded Broncos’ ownership situation, which is marked by a family dispute that doesn’t appear close to being settled.

The Broncos are 5-9 on the season and scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon.

The game will be on CBS.